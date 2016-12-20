Best Bars In San Francisco To Ring In 2017

By Melanie Graysmith

New Year’s Eve is the absolute best party night of the year. No matter what in the world is happening politically, culturally, or financially the party must go on. That’s the way we like it, and in fact, look forward to the night each year. Whether you like to start the evening with a toast, share a drink, navigate a pub crawl, or have your own New Year’s tradition, for many revelers stepping into a cool bar starts the party rolling.

San Francisco Pub Crawl

1980 Union St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

(415) 573-0740

www.clubzone.com

Price: $25-$75 1980 Union St.San Francisco, CA 94123(415) 573-0740$25-$75 Kick off New Year’s Eve 2017 in San Francisco’s Marina District with a Pub Crawl a little on the wild side and some fearsome drink specials. Here are the deals: $4 Drafts Domestic & Select Imports, two for $17 Premiums, two for $17 Champagnes. Pick up a wristband and pub crawl map by 8 pm at the registration location and navigate the bars at your own pace. Must be 21or over to participate; valid state ID required.

5th Annual Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Cruise 2017

The Fume Blanc Commodore

The Embarcadero and Townsend Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

www.sfnewyearseve.com

Price: $209 – $2,017 The Fume Blanc CommodoreThe Embarcadero and Townsend StreetSan Francisco, CA 94107$209 – $2,017 Speakeasy 2017 New Year’s Eve Cruise aboard the Fume Blanc is the premier New Year’s Eve party presented by SF Nightlife. The themed event throws back to the ‘20s with black jack tables and dealers, two DJs spinning the best in top 40 along with those famed San Francisco Bay Views: the Golden Gate Bridge, Treasure Island, Alcatraz, The Bay Bridge Lights, and the breathtaking San Francisco skyline; all the better to enjoy the 4-hour open bar all night long and complimentary small appetizers and festive party favors for all; reserved tables, champagne, premium alcohol, mixers and more at additional ticket charges. Visit the website to read all about it and order tickets online.

Waterbar

399 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 284-9922

www.waterbarsf.com

Price: $95 – $135 399 The EmbarcaderoSan Francisco, CA 94105(415) 284-9922$95 – $135 Looking for the quintessential San Francisco Bay view, several notches above expectations to celebrate the biggest night of the year? Waterbar offers a beautiful evening for dinner or at the bar, with midnight fireworks right out the door. On New Year’s Eve, Waterbar plans a 3-course pre-fixed menu at the first seating (5:30-7:30) and 4-course pre-fixed menu at the second seating (7:45-9:45), both with optional wine pairing; pricing is $95 & $135 respectively. There will be a champagne toast at midnight for a traditional touch for guests at the second seating. Revelers looking for lighter fare, or a late evening drink or toasting spot, will enjoy the limited a la carte menu offered in the bar throughout the night. Bonus: many Waterbar guests enjoy going outside at midnight to watch the fireworks display. Sounds like the perfect ending.Reservations by phone only.

EYE Heart NYE at Fort Mason Center

Fort Mason Festival Pavilion

2 Marina Boulevard

San Francisco, CA 94123

www.eventbrite.com

Price: $125 Fort Mason Festival Pavilion2 Marina BoulevardSan Francisco, CA 94123$125 Here is the ultimate New Year’s Eve Bar Bash, with the San Francisco city skyline as a backdrop and music by Klingande with Arnold Sax. Klingande, known as a true artist, is primed for more global accolades with his latest song, “Somewhere New,” poised to be one of the biggest dance sounds of 2017. This will be the 8th year of this super party, recognized by Rolling Stone and VICE as one of the nation’s awesome, top NYE parties around, and the absolute best NYE event on the West Coast! New this year is “The Spectacular Giant Ferris Wheel” that will dominate the city skyline, guaranteed to offer riders an amazing view of the entire Bay from nearly 100 feet! Tickets include an open bar all night long, 9 pm – 2 am. Be there! There’s so much in the works for this massive party please visit the website for full details.

Cliff House

1090 Point Lobos

San Francisco, CA 94121

(415) 386-3330

www.cliffhouse.com 1090 Point LobosSan Francisco, CA 94121(415) 386-3330 If relaxing with a favorite drink or enjoying a fresh, seasonal meal with a panoramic ocean view right in front of your table is what comes to mind when thinking of legendary Cliff House, then imagine how memorable New Year’s Eve here can be. The Cliff House presents Live Jazz in the Balcony Lounge on New Year’s Eve 2016. Orquesta Conquistador Quartet entertains with vibrant classic Latin jazz, traditional Cuban music, spirited Salsa, Mambo and Cha Cha Cha to deliver a lively yet romantic evening to ring in the New Year, 2017. Drinks and appetizers available for purchase through the evening, and the bar provides complimentary party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. No tickets needed for this lovely and bubbly farewell to 2016, 21+ only.