East Bay Firefighters To Face Charges In Alleged Drunken Brawl With Police

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — Two Contra Costa County firefighters are facing charges related to an alleged drunken scuffle with Walnut Creek police officers in October, according to the district attorney’s office.

Andrew Desmond and Lontavious Johnson were arrested in the early hours of Oct. 23 after the officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel to investigate a call of four people being drunk and belligerent.

Desmond allegedly refused to cooperate with officers, resisted arrest and assaulted both officers who responded to the call, Walnut Creek police said at the time.

Johnson, 32, Shirlee Johnson, 33, and Leah Mendaros, 35, were also arrested, according to police.

Desmond faces one count of battery on a police officer, Mendaros faces one count of assault and both Johnsons face one count of obstructing or intimidating business operators or customers.

All four were originally arrested for public intoxication, among other things, but the district attorney’s office did not include those charges.

The two couples had attended a firefighters’ charity ball at the Marriott on the night before their arrests.

The men are employed by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, which placed them on paid leave soon after the arrests, said Fire Marshal Robert Marshall.

They could face disciplinary action, including demotion or termination, after their court cases wrap up, Marshall said.

All four are scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 30 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez, according to the district attorney’s office.

