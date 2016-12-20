Green Days’ Billie Joe Armstrong Joins Kids at Oakland Charity Gig

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Billie Joe Armstrong is a cool dad.
The Green Day frontman, along with bassist Mike Dirnt, joined his son Joseph’s band SWMRS for a charity gig at 1-2-3-4 GO! Records, an Oakland record store on Monday, December 19th.
The show raised money for those effected by the deadly Oakland warehouse fire at Ghost Ship where 36 people were killed.
Armstrong’s other son Jakob Danger Armstrong also performed.
Check out a clip of the family affair below:
