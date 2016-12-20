Martinez Police Nab One Of Two Package Thieves

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Police in Martinez on Tuesday announced have arrested one of the two thieves suspected of swiping a young girl’s Christmas gifts off her family’s porch.

Police said 38-year-old Kyle Turner is the man seen in surveillance video pulling up to the Martinez home minutes after an Amazon truck and the U.S. postal service dropped off gifts.

You can see the male suspect and a woman get out of the car and grab several packages.

On Monday, KPIX 5 reported on how the theft had left a little girl sad and her mother furious.

Homeowner Jenniffer Wycoff left an angry note on her front door for the thieves who took her four-year-old daughter Layla’s Christmas presents only minutes after they had been delivered.

“I used the term ‘porch pirates,’ telling them to beware, think twice before stealing from this porch. You were caught on camera yesterday,” said Wycoff.

Police tracked down Turner after locating the car in the video, which authorities said was stolen.

So far there’s no word if the female suspect in the package theft was caught. It was not clear if the family got their gifts back.