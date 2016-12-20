Mechanical Failure Strands BART Train In TransBay Tube

December 20, 2016 9:31 AM
Filed Under: BART, Train, Transportation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A problem with the propulsion system halted a BART train filled with morning commuters inside the TransBay Tube Tuesday, triggering major system-wide delays, officials said.

BART officials announced the delay at about 9 a.m., citing a San Francisco-bound train that was experiencing a propulsion problem, causing it to come to a stop inside the tube.

The train’s operator has put the train under automatic control, allowing it to slowly move toward the Embarcadero station, where technicians stood by, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.

The problem was cleared in less than an hour, but 20 minute delays lingered well into the morning commute.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia