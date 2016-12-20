Oakland Raiders Have League-High 7 Players Selected To Pro Bowl

(CBS SF) — The resurgence of the Oakland Raiders this season is not only being reflected in the league standings, but also on the Pro Bowl roster.

The Silver and Black have been recognized as one of the most talented teams in the National Football League, and now have the most players chosen for the Pro Bowl from any NFL team this season.

3rd-year quarterback Derek Carr’s selection is the first of his career. Offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Kelechi Osemele also earned their first Pro Bowl selections.

Joining them on the AFC Pro Bowl roster are wide receiver Amari Cooper, linebacker/defensive lineman Khalil Mack, tackle Donald Penn, and safety Reggie Nelson.

The Raiders and their fans would just as soon see them not play in the Pro Bowl at all. Players who are in the Super Bowl normally skip the Pro Bowl, played one week earlier on January 29 in Orlando.

Oakland earned its first playoff berth in 14 years last Sunday, clinching a spot in the postseason with a win over the San Diego Chargers.

Carlos E. Castañeda is Senior Editor, News & Social Media for CBS San Francisco and a San Francisco native. You can follow him on Twitter or send him an email.