Suspect Arrested For Trashing Santa Rosa High School

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Guerneville man has been arrested after he allegedly went on a drug-fueled rampage inside a Santa Rosa high school, smashing windows, toppling files and wrapping a religious statue in a garden hose, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Cardinal Newman High School at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted 23-year-old Andrew Faulkner inside the school, throwing things and breaking windows.

Sheriff’s Lt. John Molinari said firefighters called in deputies and helped them gain access to the building.

Faulkner was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies were stunned by the amount of damage inside the building.

Numerous interior windows were broken, office supplies and files scattered on the floor, plants knocked over, trash cans upended and a religious statue was wrapped in a garden hose.

Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Mark Basque said it appeared Faulkner had been inside the school “for a while.”

Damages were estimated at more $100,000.

Faulkner was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on burglary, felony vandalism and being under the influence of drugs charges.

His bail was set at $125,000.