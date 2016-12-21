Former Lawrence Livermore Scientist Used Fake Data For Federal Funding

December 21, 2016 8:59 AM
Filed Under: False Data, Federal Funding, IARPA, Lawrence Livermore Lab, S. Darin Kinion

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — A former scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will spend more than a year in prison for turning in false data to the federal government in order to receive funding.

S. Darin Kinion, of Lafayette, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to submitting false data and reports to the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to defraud the government out of funds intended to pay for research.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 44-year-old Kinion admitted to receiving millions of dollars from the IARPA between 2008 and 2012 to test experimental components in the field of quantum computing and falsifying data to support his claims.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia