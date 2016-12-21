San Jose Taxi Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Assaults

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Police in Campbell are seeking information about a San Jose taxi driver arrested this month on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women.

On Oct. 29, a woman told police that while intoxicated outside a downtown Campbell bar, she became separated from her friends and got into a taxi. She blacked out and woke up to the driver sexually assaulting her at his home, police said.

Campbell police used surveillance video to identify 30-year-old Julio Sanchez as the driver.

While investigating, police identified and interviewed a second woman who said Sanchez had sexually assaulted her as well, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez, but after he heard about the investigation, he did not return to his home, police said.

U.S. Marshals Service members helped to find and arrest Sanchez in Madera on Dec. 12.

Sanchez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of rape including rape while the victim is unconscious and rape where a person is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance.

Sanchez has been known to operate as a taxi driver in downtown areas throughout the South Bay, giving him access to many potential victims, police said.

Anyone who believes Sanchez may have assaulted them has been asked to contact the Campbell Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101. Anonymous calls can be made to police investigators at (408) 871-5190.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.