Sketch Of San Mateo Bowling Alley Gunman Released

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A sketch of a suspect in Friday’s shooting outside a San Mateo bowling alley was released by police Wednesday along with a photo of the car he was driving that night.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bel Mateo Bowl at 4330 Olympic Ave., according to police.

A 24-year-old Redwood City man was found near the front entrance of the bowling alley suffering several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said that it appears the victim was targeted in the shooting.

“San Mateo Police Detectives are aggressively investigating this incident and from witness statements were able to obtain a sketch of the suspect and vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with an average build and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He had a mustache and beard and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that night.

The vehicle was described as a 2000s green Mercedes-Benz 4-door C230 or C240 with a sunroof, rear tinted windows and paper license plates, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect has been asked to contact police Detective Ed Han at (650) 522-7664 or ehan@cityofsanmateo.org.

