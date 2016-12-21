Stream Yasiin Bey’s Album ‘December 99th’

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Yasiin Bey’s (aka the artist formerly known as Mos Def) new album December 99th was set to drop on December 9th, but unforeseen–and unexplained–delays held up that premiere date.

But on the first day of winter, December 21st, Bey premiered the 10-track album on TIDAL. He teamed up with producer Ferrari Sheppard for the heavy, gritty album that finds Bey reflecting over the past few years, which involved being incarcerated in South Africa for traveling on a sketchy passport. TIDAL members can access December 99th in its entirety, but the rest of Bey’s fans can at least hear a preview of each track.

Bey is back in the U.S., and, besides dropping his latest album, tonight also launches his series of farewell shows. Bey is set to perform at the Apollo Theater in Harlem before making his way to Washington, D.C.

As Mos Def, he last released a studio album in 2009 with The Ecstatic, but in 2013 Bey teamed up with Paramount to release a remixed version of that project titled The REcstatic.

