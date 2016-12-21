Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Pleasanton Mall Parking Lot

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday morning at a mall in Pleasanton, police said.

The woman was walking to her vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. in parking lot A at the Stoneridge Shopping Center when two men approached her.

As she opened the driver’s door, one of the men pointed a black handgun at her and demanded some of her belongings. The other man walked to the front of the vehicle and acted as a lookout, according to police.

The woman gave the gunman some of her belongings and the two men got into an older, green Honda Civic or similar vehicle and drove away, police said. The woman was not injured in the robbery.

One of the men is being described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who is about 18 to 20 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build. Police said he was wearing a beanie-style hat, a dark sweater and gray pants.

The other suspect is being described as a light-skinned black man who is about 18 to 20 years old and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build. Police said he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who may have information about it is asked to call the Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

