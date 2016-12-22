California Court Won’t Review Manson Follower Parole Denial

December 22, 2016 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten, Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate, Tate-La Bianca Murders

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The California Supreme Court has denied a petition for review of Gov. Jerry Brown’s rejection of parole for former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.

The state high court issued the denial Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Van Houten participated in two of the notorious 1969 Manson cult murders.

A state panel this year recommended parole but the governor rejected that, calling her an unacceptable risk.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge later upheld Brown’s decision.

Van Houten attorney Richard Pfeiffer says he expected the Supreme Court’s denial and will take the case to federal courts.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for the killings of wealthy grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife Rosemary.

The killings happened a day after other cult members killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia