California Court Won’t Review Manson Follower Parole Denial

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The California Supreme Court has denied a petition for review of Gov. Jerry Brown’s rejection of parole for former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.

The state high court issued the denial Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Van Houten participated in two of the notorious 1969 Manson cult murders.

A state panel this year recommended parole but the governor rejected that, calling her an unacceptable risk.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge later upheld Brown’s decision.

Van Houten attorney Richard Pfeiffer says he expected the Supreme Court’s denial and will take the case to federal courts.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for the killings of wealthy grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife Rosemary.

The killings happened a day after other cult members killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.