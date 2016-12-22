2 Shot On I-580 In Oakland; CHP Closes Eastbound Lanes

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 580 at Harrison Street in Oakland Thursday evening while officers searched for evidence of a shooting that left two people injured.

The incident was initially reported at 7:02 p.m., and the highway closure was announced on social media at 7:20 p.m. A Sig-alert was issued at 7:25 p.m.

The CHP says both victims were riding in the same vehicle. Their conditions were unknown.

CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Eastbound I-580 remained shut down just before 9 p.m. at Harrison and traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Broadway.

Motorists were advised to either use I-980 or take Highway 24 to Highway 13 to avoid the area.

A little over three weeks ago, on Nov. 30, two people were injured on eastbound 580 near the Fruitvale exit.

And just last Monday afternoon, a vehicle was riddled with bullets after a road-rage shooting near Grand Ave. There were no injuries in that shooting.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report