Ivanka Trump And Family Harassed Before Flight To SFO

December 22, 2016 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Harassment, Ivanka Trump, JetBlue, JFK Airport, San Francisco

NEW YORK (CBS SF) — Ivanka Trump and her family were harassed by other passengers on board a JetBlue plane Thursday morning prior to the flight’s departure for San Francisco.

Trump and her husband Jared Kushner left JFK Airport with their children on a JetBlue flight Friday morning, but not before two of her fellow passengers directed their outrage at the couple.

A New York man — identified as Matthew Lasner — tweeted that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight after overhearing his husband’s remarks about Trump.

Earlier Lasner had tweeted that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal quote “to harass them,” using the hashtag #banalityofevil.

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment, but did not dispute the accounts.

Jetblue said it worked to re-accommodate the men on the next available flight.

The airline issued a statement about the incident saying the decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly.

“If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight,” the statement read.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Parris Lane says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    This had to be staged. Anyone that have produced shows and/or events would know the signs… Seriously, a Trump millionaire riding coach AND on Jet Blue… I don’t think so.. You can fool some of the people all of the time, but not all of the people.. ALL of the TIME..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia