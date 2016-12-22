Ivanka Trump And Family Harassed Before Flight To SFO

NEW YORK (CBS SF) — Ivanka Trump and her family were harassed by other passengers on board a JetBlue plane Thursday morning prior to the flight’s departure for San Francisco.

Trump and her husband Jared Kushner left JFK Airport with their children on a JetBlue flight Friday morning, but not before two of her fellow passengers directed their outrage at the couple.

A New York man — identified as Matthew Lasner — tweeted that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight after overhearing his husband’s remarks about Trump.

Earlier Lasner had tweeted that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal quote “to harass them,” using the hashtag #banalityofevil.

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment, but did not dispute the accounts.

Jetblue said it worked to re-accommodate the men on the next available flight.

The airline issued a statement about the incident saying the decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly.

“If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight,” the statement read.