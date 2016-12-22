Napa Officer Puts Stop To Holiday Cancer Collection Scam

NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa police officer put a stop to a cancer charity scam Wednesday after spotting an individual known to the department collecting cash outside of a supermarket.

The Napa officer was on patrol Wednesday when he Joshua Bagg standing in front of a Safeway store with a charity can collecting money for the American Children’s Cancer Association. The officer knew Bagg from numerous prior police contacts.

The officer called the 1-800 number on the can and verified they do not solicit funds in public. Bagg was arrested for theft and a violation of probation.

When he was taken into custody, Bagg was in possession of approximately $150 that he collected in a short period of time from Safeway shoppers and passers-by.

Napa police announced on their Facebook page that anyone who gave money to the subject Wednesday could feel free to contact Officer Koford at ekoford@cityofnapa.org to inquire about having their donation reimbursed.

The department also noted that there are websites that prospective donors can visit with a smart phone such as charitynavigator.org to check on individuals collecting money in public.