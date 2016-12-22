Napa Officer Puts Stop To Holiday Cancer Collection Scam

December 22, 2016 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, charity collection scam, Napa, Napa Police Department

NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa police officer put a stop to a cancer charity scam Wednesday after spotting an individual known to the department collecting cash outside of a supermarket.

The Napa officer was on patrol Wednesday when he Joshua Bagg standing in front of a Safeway store with a charity can collecting money for the American Children’s Cancer Association. The officer knew Bagg from numerous prior police contacts.

The officer called the 1-800 number on the can and verified they do not solicit funds in public. Bagg was arrested for theft and a violation of probation.

When he was taken into custody, Bagg was in possession of approximately $150 that he collected in a short period of time from Safeway shoppers and passers-by.

Napa cancer collection scam busted (Napa Police Department)

Napa police announced on their Facebook page that anyone who gave money to the subject Wednesday could feel free to contact Officer Koford at ekoford@cityofnapa.org to inquire about having their donation reimbursed.

The department also noted that there are websites that prospective donors can visit with a smart phone such as charitynavigator.org to check on individuals collecting money in public.

