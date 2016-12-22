One Dead, One Injured In Stabbing After Attempted Robbery In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in what appears to be an attempted robbery that led to a stabbing early Thursday morning in San Leandro, according to police.

Officers had responded at 12:47 a.m. to reports of a fight in progress in the 1200 block of 143rd Avenue and found two people suffering from stab wounds, police said.

Both were taken to hospitals where one died and the other is in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation by detectives determined the incident started as an attempted robbery. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of both people stabbed and figure out what happened, police said.

143rd Avenue west of East 14th Street is expected to be closed until late this morning while police investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s criminal investigation division at (510) 577-3230.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.