Parking Restrictions At Both Ends Of Golden Gate Bridge For Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Parking for personal vehicles will be restricted at the Golden Gate Bridge between Friday and Jan. 2, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District announced.

The vehicles will be restricted to the Welcome Center parking lot at the south end of the bridge and the Vista Point parking lot at the north end between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The restrictions are intended to reduce the significant traffic backups that occur on busy weekends as drivers compete for a limited number of parking spaces.

Visitors are advised to take a tour bus, corporate shuttle, taxi or ride-sharing service to the Welcome Center or Vista Point to enjoy a view of the iconic span.

Tour buses will be allowed to park at the Welcome Center and Vista Point. Taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles are allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at the Welcome Center only, and will not be allowed to enter Vista Point.

Taxi or ride-hailing service vehicles staging or waiting will not be allowed and will need proper identification such as a decal.

Visitors also can park in overflow lots along Lincoln Boulevard and in the Presidio or take public transportation to the Welcome Center and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Welcome Center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and cafés will serve food and drink as usual. The Golden Gate Customer Service Center’s 511 phone number for trip planning will be operative from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays except holidays.

Electronic signs will inform drivers of the lot closures, and signs will be placed in advance of the bridge and on the bridge itself leading up to Vista Point exit.

