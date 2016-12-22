Police Arrest Man After He Crashes Through Skylight In Sunset District

December 22, 2016 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, Police, San Francisco, Sunset District, Trespassing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Park police in San Francisco arrested a man early Thursday morning after he climbed onto the roof of a Sunset District home and refused to come down.

The incident happened near 48th and Pacheco, a couple blocks from Ocean Beach.

San Francisco park police said the man actually fell through a resident’s skylight while officers were looking for him. The resident called 911 to let police know where he was before the man climbed back onto the roof.

It’s unclear why officers were looking for him initially, but it may be connected to an abandoned vehicle in the area.

