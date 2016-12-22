San Francisco Police Union Files Suit To Fight Use-Of-Force Policy Changes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Officers’ Association has already filed a lawsuit to keep the city’s police commission from implementing newly approved changes to the department’s use-of-force policy.

According to a press release issued by the SFPOA Thursday morning, the suit was filed Tuesday, stating the changes were “in violation of the San Francisco Charter and state labor laws.”

The union states in the press release that “the crux of the dispute is over shooting at moving vehicles that are being used to kill and maim civilians and officers.”

“We’re asking a court to intervene and force the Police Commission back to the negotiating table,” said SFPOA President Martin Halloran in the release. “The Commission tells us one thing in closed door meetings, then they refuse to put it in writing. They sign agreements on one day, and renege on them the next.”

According the press release, the Commission and the union began negotiating over the new use of force policy in July. The SFPOA stated the two sides had reached agreement on almost all items when the commission “abruptly declared impasse on October 21 and refused to consider any new proposals by the union.”

The policy approved by the San Francisco Police Commission Wednesday night included two major points of contention for the police union in banning the use of carotid restraints and firing at moving vehicles.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the policy after a discussion that included a heated last-minute debate over a motion to continue to allow the use of carotid restraints, a type of hold that stops blood flow to the brain.

Commissioner Julius Turman introduced a motion to allow the use of carotid restraints until officers could be provided with other choices, based in part on a demonstration of the hold provided to the commission during

closed session.

Some commission members argued that officers did not have enough alternatives to the use of firearms in some circumstances, a view backed up by acting Police Chief Toney Chaplin.

“What option does an officer have in a small room, when you cannot use a baton and you cannot use pepper spray because you’ll spray yourself?”

Chaplin said. “I’m thinking of a small room like an SRO, what tool can you use in a small room when you’re fighting for your life?”

The motion, however, drew heated opposition from Commissioner Petra DeJesus, who said she felt “sandbagged” by its last minute introduction, and from community members who saw the reference to other alternatives as a veiled reference to Tasers.

The SFPOA has pushed for the introduction of Tasers for the department throughout the negotiations.

