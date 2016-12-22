Warriors’ Oldest Fan ‘Sweetie’ Dies At 107

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 107-year-old Northern California woman better known as the Golden State Warriors’ oldest fan has died.
Daughter Lily Toney did not cite a cause of death for Helen Brooks other than old age. She said her mother died Thursday morning.
Brooks was better known as “Sweetie.” She became a media darling last year after The Mercury News wrote about the gregarious NBA fan and her decades-long love of the team. Warriors coach Steve Kerr even gave a shout-out to “Sweetie” on TV last year.
In a statement Thursday, a spokesman for the team said that Brooks’ enthusiasm and zest for life and the Warriors were second to none.
Brooks was born in Ennis, Texas, in 1909. She is survived by a daughter and son, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.