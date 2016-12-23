13 Holiday Hazards That Can Harm Your Pet

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The holidays can bring a whole new set of concerns for pet owners. Pet expert, Dr. Jill Chase provided KPIX 5 with a list of holiday hazards that can harm, or even kill your furry loved ones.
1. Christmas tree
Be sure to secure the tree so it doesn’t fall and your pet cannot tip it over. Also, the water in the tree stand could be stagnant and become toxic. Be sure to cover it up.
2. Mistletoe, Holly, Lilies
Mistletoe and holly are plants that can cause gastro-intestinal problems. Lilies are very toxic and can be fatal if ingested.
3. Tinsel
Cats are tempted to play with tinsel. If ingested, tinsel can cause gastro-intestinal obstruction and require surgery.
4. Candles
Candles are a fire hazard. Never leave them unattended. Pets can knock them over.
5. Wires
Electrical shock is potentially lethal to a pet.
6. Glass Ornaments
If broken, ornaments can cause lacerations.
7. Chocolate, coffee
These commonplace holiday items potentially lethal
8. Foods that contain the sweetener Xylitol
Xylitol is a sugar alcohol used as a sweetener in all sorts of foods, including gum and candy.
9. Fatty, spicy foods
Certain spices are irritating for animals. Fat trimmings can cause pancreatitis.
10. Bones
Bones of any kind pose a choking hazard
11. Alcoholic drinks, Medications
If you have visitors and guests, make sure these things are kept in a place where pets can’t reach.
12. Ribbon, Yarn, String
If ingested, these can cause gastro-intestinal obstruction or perforation and require surgery
13. Rawhide, processed bones from pet stores
Some dogs become seriously ill when they eat these. It is better to stick to chew toys.