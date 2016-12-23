Man Killed When Caltrain Strikes Vehicle On Tracks In Palo Alto

December 23, 2016 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Caltrain, Caltrain Fatality, Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man thought to be in his 60s died when a vehicle was struck by a commuter train in Palo Alto Friday evening, according to Caltrain.

The vehicle was struck by northbound train No. 277 at Charleston Road at 5:57 p.m., Caltrain officials said.

At 6:43 p.m. they reported that one fatality had been confirmed.

The tracks have been cleared, according to Caltrain, but delays from 30 to 74 minutes were reported for some trains.

A bus bridge was temporarily set up between the San Antonio and California Avenue train stations.

The death was the Caltrain’s 11th fatality of 2016.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

