Landlord Of Oakland Ghost Ship Warehouse Retains Attorney

December 23, 2016 12:35 PM
OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — The landlord of an Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in a fire earlier this month has retained a Southern California-based attorney.

Attorney Keith G. Bremer of Bremer Whyte Brown & O’Meara will represent Chor Ng, who owns the Ghost Ship property in East Oakland.

ALSO READ:

City officials say Ng had a business license for more than two decades on the property and has paid all business taxes.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Ng have been unsuccessful. The fire broke out during a dance party on Dec. 2.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley has launched a criminal investigation that she says could lead to a wide range of charges against the landlord, tenants and others, including murder.

Ng leased the warehouse to Derick Almena, the leader of the Ghost Ship artist collective. Almena has also retained attorneys.

