Streets Reopen After Underground Vault Fire In SF Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An area of San Francisco’s Financial District that had been closed to vehicle traffic Friday morning because of an underground vault fire has reopened.

Around 9:40 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Montgomery Street for reports of smoke coming from a manhole, police Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

A nearby underground power vault had caught fire, according to fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Firefighters responded and were able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported, Baxter said.

PG&E crews responded to the area and are continuing to investigate what caused the incident.

No customers in the area had their power shut off, according to PG&E spokeswoman Andrea Menniti.

Montgomery Street between Bush and Sutter streets was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic but has since reopened.

