Christmas Morning Freeze Warning For Northbay Inland Valleys

December 24, 2016 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Big Sur, Cloverdale, Freeze Warning, Inland Valleys, National Weather Service, Northbay

CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — A freeze warning has been issued for Christmas morning for the North Bay’s inland valleys while cities from Cloverdale to Big Sur will also be cold, National Weather Service officials said Saturday.

The freeze warning goes into effect at midnight and temperatures are expected in the upper 20s to low 30s. The warning ends at 8 a.m.

Elsewhere on in the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas temperatures are expected in the mid 30s to near 40 Christmas morning, according to weather service officials.

Monday and Tuesday mornings may be cold too.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia