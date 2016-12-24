Drunk NorCal Man Allegedly Bit Flight Attendant’s Ear On SFO-Bound Flight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A former Bay Area resident who boarded a flight from Amsterdam to San Francisco International with his girlfriend, was arrested after he allegedly bit a flight attendant’s ear in a drunken rage.

According to the East Bay Times, Jonah Cayle Snow and his girlfriend Nikki Zeebregts were already drunk when they boarded KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight 605, on Wednesday. Halfway through the 11-hour flight, the pair was forced to sit separately after they became argumentative.

Snow allegedly continued to disrupt the flight and lit cigarette. When told to extinguish it, he became irate and verbally abusive.

According to an FBI affidavit, “Two male flight attendants approached Snow to place him in constraints. Snow resisted the flight attendants, violently flailing, scratching both flight attendants.”

That is when Snow allegedly bit one attendant in the ear.

Upon arrival the former Santa Rosa native and student at Aragon High in San Mateo was arrested. The flight attendant was taken to the hospital and treated.

Snow was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, and could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He has since been released on bond.

He will be arraigned on Jan. 12.

