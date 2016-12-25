Benicia Police Release Surveillance Footage Of Serial-Burglary Suspect

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Police are seeking a burglar who allegedly broke into two Benicia convenience stores early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an alarm going off at the Super Stop at the Southampton Shopping Center at 816 Southampton Road, police said.

There, officers found that the front glass door had been smashed in, according to police.

Minutes later, officers learned a nearby market at the Chevron gas station at 2054 Columbus Parkway had also been burglarized. An employee there also found that the front glass door had been broken, police said.

After reviewing security video from both businesses, officers determined the same suspect was responsible for both crimes.

The suspect was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash from both locations.

He was seen driving a dark colored BMW sedan, according to police.

Investigators believe he may be involved in similar burglaries in Napa. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact police Detective Harris at (707) 746-4254.

