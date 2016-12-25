Man Swipes Knife From Bar, Stabs 2 Homeless People In SF Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 25-year-old man late Sunday morning after he stabbed two people who had been sleeping on the sidewalk in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

At 11:03 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing near 115 Mason Street, according to police.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined a 25-year-old man had taken a butcher knife from the Union Square Sports Bar and walked away, police said.

The man then got into a confrontation with two people who were sleeping on the sidewalk about a block away, near Market and Turk streets, according to police.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old woman, suffered a cut to her hand. The second victim, a 62-year-old man, suffered a cut to his face. Both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, theft and violation of probation.

His identity has not been released.

