‘Rogue One’ Moviegoer In Oregon Falls Asleep, Awakens In Empty Theater

CORNELIUS, Ore. (CBS/AP) — “Rogue One” has been a smashing success at the box office, but not every moviegoer has been riveted by the Star Wars story.
Justin Haworth told KOIN 6 News in Portland he went out to a bar before deciding to see a nighttime showing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Cornelius 9 Cinema.
“I ended up passing out,” Haworth said.
When he woke up, Haworth found himself completely alone in total darkness. He tried to leave but triggered a motion-sensor alarm in the lobby. He called 9-1-1 for help and deputies helped him get out through an emergency exit.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t appear the incident is crime-related. More likely, theater employees forgot to check for customers at closing time.
