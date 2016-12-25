Police Seek 2 Women For Theft Of Beauty Products At Mall In Salinas

SALINAS (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women who stole items from a beauty supply store at a Salinas mall Wednesday.
The two female thieves allegedly stole various items from the Ulta store at the Northridge Shopping Center at 860 Northridge Shopping Center, police said.
The suspects then fled on foot after taking the items, according to police.
A surveillance camera was able to capture images of the pair.
Anyone with information about their identities is asked to contact Salinas police at (831) 758-7321 or Officer Elijah Shepard at (831) 775-4201 ext. 6423 or email him at elijahs@ci.salinas.ca.us.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call police’s Tip Line at (800) 782-7463. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847411 with SPD831 at the beginning of the message.
