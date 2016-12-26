Britney Spears’ Death Hoax Hack Creates Social Media Frenzy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Social media went crazy over a hoax of Britney Spears’ death Monday.
The pop star is very much alive.
Spears’ manager told CNN they think someone hacked Sony Music’s Twitter account and tweeted out the singer died in an accident.
The account pushed out hashtags #RIP @britneyspears, #RIPBritney 1981-2016 and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”
The tweets have vanished.
This would not be the first time Sony was hacked. In 2014, hackers got into the company’s email and published, scripts, salaries, and embarrassing messages between studio heads.