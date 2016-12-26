Driver Hurt In SF Hayes Valley When Gunman Fires Through Windshield

December 26, 2016 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Gun violence, Hayes Valley, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man from Sacramento suffered injuries to his face early in the morning on Christmas Eve when a suspect shot through his windshield in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley, according to police.

Officers responded to a shot-spotter activation around 3 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Oak and Buchannan streets.

They found the victim at Gough and Oak streets with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

He told investigators that he’d been waiting for a passenger on Oak Street when an unidentified manfired a shot through the windshield. They noticed that the glass had been damaged in a manner consistent with gunfire, police said.

The victim drove away before stopping several blocks down Oak Street to call 911, police said.

A suspect description was not immediately available and no arrests have been made, according to police.

