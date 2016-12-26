Firefighters Battle House Blaze In East San Mateo

December 26, 2016 9:50 AM
Filed Under: House fire, San Mateo

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the Shoreview neighborhood of East San Mateo, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The fire is in the 1200 block of Newbridge Avenue and was reported to CHP at around 4:40 a.m. because heavy smoke from the fire was blowing over U.S. Highway 101.

At around 6 a.m., the smoke was diminishing, CHP officers said. No further information was immediately available.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

