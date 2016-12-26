Man Fatally Stabbed At Target In Hayward On Christmas Eve

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed to death inside a Target store in Hayward on Christmas Eve.
Police responded to the incident at the store located at 2499 Whipple Road at about 8:02 p.m.
Witnesses reported there was an argument between 3 men shortly before the stabbing.
A 36-year-old man from Hayward was transported to Eden Hospital where he later died of his wounds.
Officers arrested 2 males in the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway.
Both suspects are Hayward residents in their 20s. The pair was transported to the Hayward Jail for Homicide.
The victim’s name is being withheld until his relatives have been notified.