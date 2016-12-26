Man Fatally Stabbed At Target In Hayward On Christmas Eve

December 26, 2016 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Hayward, Stabbing, Target

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed to death inside a Target store in Hayward on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to the incident at the store located at 2499 Whipple Road at about 8:02 p.m.

Witnesses reported there was an argument between 3 men shortly before the stabbing.

A 36-year-old man from Hayward was transported to Eden Hospital where he later died of his wounds.

Officers arrested 2 males in the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway.

Both suspects are Hayward residents in their 20s. The pair was transported to the Hayward Jail for Homicide.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his relatives have been notified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia