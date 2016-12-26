Mom, Teen Dead In Suspected DUI Head-Crash In San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Two families are grieving after a head-on crash left a mom and teenager dead.
Relatives of 25-year-old Jessica Zamora stood by the road where she died on Christmas.
Police said the mom was likely driving under the influence when she crossed the median at Capitol Expressway, Sunday and hit a car with a couple and their 14-year-old son.
The teenage boy died.
