Mom, Teen Dead In Suspected DUI Head-Crash In San Jose

December 26, 2016 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Capitol Expressway, Crash, DUI, Head-On Crash, San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Two families are grieving after a head-on crash left a mom and teenager dead.

Relatives of 25-year-old Jessica Zamora stood by the road where she died on Christmas.

Police said the mom was likely driving under the influence when she crossed the median at Capitol Expressway, Sunday and hit a car with a couple and their 14-year-old son.

The teenage boy died.

Comments

One Comment

  Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    December 26, 2016 at 2:53 pm

    Jessica Zamora sounds like millennial loser who should have been aborted many decades ago so that this tragic killing would not have happened.
    This is what happens when you give females too much freedom and they want to find their “independence” from the kitchen and happy without a man type of nonsense.

    Reply | Report comment |

