Gilroy Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Christmas Presents As Family Slept

GILROY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Gilroy are asking for the public’s help finding a suspected thief who allegedly stole presents from under a family’s Christmas tree as they slept upstairs.

Gilroy police posted surveillance video of the burglary at a home on Spencer Court in Gilroy that took place on December 15 at around 1 a.m. on the police department’s Facebook page.

In the clip, the suspect — an African-American male who appears to be in his 20s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a light colored t-shirt and greenish camouflage pants with dark hair and beard — is seen walking entering the living room of the home.

The man proceeds to examine presents under the Christmas tree and can be seen through the reflection of a mirror taking several packages and setting them aside on the nearby couch. The suspect walks around the living room inspecting the contents of the room before grabbing the two packages and leaving through the same door he entered.

The suspect eventually re-enters the room and appears to spot the camera before pulling it from the ceiling and disabling it. Luckily, the video shot had already been uploaded to the homeowner’s server, according to post by police.

At the end of the post, authorities ask that anyone who can identify the suspect from the video or additional photos authorities posted with the video to please contact the Gilroy Police Department.

The video had already received nearly 20,000 views within four hours of being posted.