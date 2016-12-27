Gun Sales Skyrocket In California Before Stricter Laws Of 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — As the year 2016 comes to a close, gun sales are skyrocketing in California, according recent state data.

Stricter gun control kicks in for 2017 and it seems an arms rush is on.

Lawmakers passed a package of bills to strengthen California’s already tough gun laws then voters reinforced them by passing even more measures. People who own magazines that hold more than 10 rounds will be required to give them up starting Jan. 1. Buyers must undergo a background check before purchasing ammunition and will be barred from buying new weapons that have a device known as a bullet button.

More than double the amount of semi-automatic rifles have been sold this month compared to last year at the same time.

Over all, nearly one million guns were purchased in the state this year.

Meantime, A federal appeals court in San Francisco agreed Tuesday to have an 11-judge panel review a challenge to an Alameda County ordinance that restricts the locations of gun stores in March.

The challenge was filed in 2012 by three businessmen who wanted to open a gun and firearms training store in an unincorporated part of San Leandro that was found by county zoning administrators to be within 500 feet of a residential area.