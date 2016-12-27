Man Arrested For Fatally Beating Mom With Bat

GILROY (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old man has been arrested for fatally striking his mother with a baseball bat in unincorporated Gilroy on Christmas morning.
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s officials say Matthew Salewske was arrested after deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Roop Road.
Deputies arrived and found 70-year-old Claudia Salewske with significant head trauma. She was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.
Matthew Salewske was arrested at the home and was taken to county jail to be booked on suspicion of murder.
The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and no other details about the case were immediately released.
