Oakland Man Wanted In Deadly Sacramento Pot Deal

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man wanted in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Sacramento man was the subject of a Northern California manhunt Tuesday, authorities said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are trying to locate 19-year-old Jonathan Jahquan Pierce for the December 12th murder of Patrick Lee Domingo and believe he may be with relatives in the East Bay.

A little before 3:50 p.m. on December 12, the Sheriff’s Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a male bleeding from head in the 2100 block of El Camino Ave. in Sacramento.

Deputies responded to the scene, and located the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was unresponsive but still breathing and had a faint pulse.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim arrived at the gas station with a friend. Witnesses stated they heard one gunshot, and observed a dark colored SUV or truck flee the scene of the shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a marijuana deal gone bad and have identified Pierce as the suspect. Police are still attempting to identify a passenger in the suspect vehicle during the time of the shooting.

Pierce is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).