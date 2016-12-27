Uber Drivers Endure Marathon Commutes To Work In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Many Uber drivers picking up fares in San Francisco drive into the city from far-off communities, with some heading to SF long before dawn.

While the money is better in the city, some question the price some drivers are paying and whether or not it could compromise road safety.

When the road got rough for Oakland native Terri Write, she and her husband decided to change course. That meant leaving the Bay Area for their new home in Stockton.

“Let’s just say life got real for me. We went through severe financial hardship for about two years,” said Uber driver Write. “My day usually begins, leaving my house in Stockton at about 3:30 a.m.”

And from Stockton’s affordability, she makes the long commute to San Francisco just in time for rush hour.

“I work about 50 hours a week,” said Write.

Write’s schedule sounds something like that of a police officer or an ER surgeon.

“It’s normal for me now, but I’m used to it,” said Write. “It’s not 12 or 14 hours straight. I shower at the gym and I sleep in my car.”

She enjoys the people and pitching ‘Exuberant,’ her ride-sharing memoir. However, she admits she works some very long days.

“I take a break or a nap whenever I want. I think a responsible driver knows when to stop,” explained Write.

But like many others, keeping the family going means making the long commute just to bridge an affordable home and some reliable income.

“I have a family. I have two children and a husband and I plan my schedule around their activities,” said Write. We just own it, make it work for us.”