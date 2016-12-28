Antioch Man Arrested In November Death Of Man Shot, Set On Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in the death of another man whom he allegedly shot, set on fire and left to burn in an Antioch house last month, police said.

Leslie Simmons, 34, of Antioch, is suspected in the death of 33-year-old Pittsburg resident Terrance Hornbeck, according to police.

Hornbeck’s body was found after police responded at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 to a report of a fire in what appeared to be a vacant home in the 2100 block of Manzanita Way.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire by about 9:05 p.m. and discovered Hornbeck’s burned body.

The home didn’t appear to be occupied since there were few furnishings or other belongings inside, Contra Costa County Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said. He added that it looked as if somebody had recently moved out.

Police said Simmons was a suspect from almost the beginning of the investigation because he allegedly used a false name when he called 911 to tell police there was something suspicious at the home.

Also, Simmons allegedly left the area before police arrived.

Police said Simmons was on the run after Hornbeck’s body was found, but he gave himself up to police Wednesday morning because his attorney told him to.

Simmons was booked into the county jail.

Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000, Marshall said. No neighboring homes were damaged.

Anyone with more information about the homicide is asked to get in touch with Detective Colley at (925) 779-6922.

