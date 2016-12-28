Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Rushed To Hospital Day After Carrie Fisher’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Debbie Reynolds was reportedly hospitalized Wednesday for a possible stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.
Fire officials would not immediately confirm the TMZ report and would only say that an ambulance crew responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of North Coldwater Canyon Drive in the Hollywood Hills in response to a “medical emergency.”
LAFD crews tended to a female patient at the address and transported her to a local hospital, according to officials.
While the patient’s exact condition was unknown, KNX 1070 reported she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta cited “sources” who confirmed Reynolds was hospitalized.
Daughter Joely Fisher tweeted out a photo of herself and Reynolds with the words “God speed mama”. Reynolds was briefly married to Eddie Fisher, Joely’s dad, in the 1950s.