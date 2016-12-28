Early Morning Fire Shuts Down Lake Tahoe Resort

December 28, 2016 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Homewood Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — A fire roared through the South Lodge at the Homewood Mountain Resort early Wednesday, forcing the popular Lake Tahoe destination to shutdown operations, officials said.

Fire officials said crews responded to a fire alarm at the resort located on the west shore of Lake Tahoe at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday.

Arriving firefighters found the South Lodge fully engulfed in flames and were unable to save the structure. However, they were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other building at the resort.

Homewood General Manager Kevin Mitchell said in a statement officials did not know when it would be able to reopen.

“The mountain will be on hold until further notice due to fire at the South Lodge,” Mitchell said in a statement.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

