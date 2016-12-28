Wrong Way Driver Triggers Horrific San Jose Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A wrong way driver triggered a horrific head-on crash involving three vehicles early Wednesday, shutting down the southbound lanes on Highway 280 and sending one person to the hospital with major injuries, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle on its roof on Interstate Highway 280 south of Bird Ave.
Arriving officers found several other vehicles involved in the crash with debris and wreckage spread across the southbound lanes.
All southbound traffic was halted as officers and emergency medical personnel assisted at a crash victim who had suffered major injuries.
All lanes were opened at around 5:40 a.m.
The accident remained under investigation, but investigators said one of the vehicles appeared to be going the wrong way on the highway.