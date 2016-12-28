Man Sends New Menorah In Response To Theft In San Francisco

December 28, 2016 3:26 PM
Filed Under: menorah stolen, San Francisco, Washington Square Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brass menorah that was stolen from a San Francisco park has been replaced by a new one from a man in Massachusetts.

The 100-pound, 6-foot-tall menorah was reported as stolen from Washington Square Park on Christmas Day, which also was the first day of Hanukkah this year.

According to local media reports, Yochanon “Mitch” Bogart, who makes menorahs, sent Rabbi Peretz and Miryum Mochkin, who oversee the Chabad of North Beach, a wooden menorah. He said he spent about $300 on shipping, and valued the menorah at about $700.

Police say there were no visible signs of anti-Semitism at the site of the theft and that it’s likely the thief wanted to sell the brass.

Mochkin says she believes the theft is a hate crime. No arrests have been made.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia