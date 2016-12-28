Police Release More Detailed Description Of Vallejo Pawn Shop Murder Suspects

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo Wednesday released more detailed descriptions for two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a pawn shop owner last week.

Timothy Pult, 49, was fatally shot around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road. A 45-year-old store employee also suffered serious injuries in the shooting and a dog was killed, police said.

Both suspects were described as men between 18 and 30 years old with light complexions. One was described as being about 6 feet tall with a thin build, while the other is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, according to police.

Police had said last week that the suspects were both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

The Sacramento-based California Pawnbrokers Association announced that its members are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

People can also provide information anonymously to the Solano Crime Stoppers tip line at (707) 644-STOP.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.