Earthquake Swarm Rocks Lake Tahoe Area

December 28, 2016 6:48 AM
Filed Under: California, Earthquakes, Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Nearly a dozen earthquakes — the largest a pair of 5.7 magnitude temblors — struck early Wednesday near Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of two states. There were no immediate reports of problems.

The U.S. Geological Surveys says the temblors were both centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe near Hawthorne, Nev.

The moderate quakes, which struck at 12:18 a.m. PST and then four minutes later, were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department in Hawthorne says staffers felt both quakes, but they have not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently did trigger burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.

In addition to Lake Tahoe, the USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.

