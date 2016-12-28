Woman Found Dead At Homeless Encampment Along I-280 In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman was found dead in a homeless encampment near Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The death was reported at 11:43 a.m. at the encampment located behind a sound wall along the east side of northbound Highway 280 near McLaughlin Avenue, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.
There does not appear to be foul play in the death of the woman, who is believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, Lee said.
Officers remained at the scene early Wednesday afternoon at the encampment, which Lee said is as big as a football field and is on state property along the highway.
