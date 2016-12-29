Harbor Seals Sun Themselves In Alameda Despite Ferry Construction Project

December 29, 2016 6:03 PM By Da Lin
Filed Under: Alameda, Construction project, Harbor seals, Sun

ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — Harbor seals are still sunning themselves in Alameda despite a nearby construction project.

The construction of a new ferry facility in Alameda has meant moving the marine mammals, but not everyone approves.

Harbor Seal Monitor Mark Klein said, “We saw 49. That’s a record. We’ve never seen that many before. We were dumbfounded. The highest was 38 last year.”

Klein keeps count of the seals.

Over the summer, he and other volunteers were concerned they wouldn’t return.

The harbor seals had been lounging on an old dock for years, until the Water Emergency Transportation Authority removed it in July to make room for a new ferry maintenance facility.

But neighbors lobbied and the ferry agency built a platform made of concrete and Styrofoam.

Klein said he wasn’t sure they would adopt it since it had to be moved 900 feet from the construction zone.

But it worked and the harbor seals returned.

Klein said, “We see them fish all the time. Food, protection, safety, that’s what they need.”

But some neighbors want the ferry agency to build at least one more platform.

Neighbor Ann Lauber said, “It’s too small. I think it’ll be really too small in spring when they have the baby seals.”

She hopes the success of the platform will encourage the city to pay for a second one.

For now, the seals look happy as they sun themselves on their new platform.

More from Da Lin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia